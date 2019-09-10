THE family of a 12-year-old boy who died after the bike he was riding was involved in a collision with a car have issued a tribute to their 'beautiful boy'.

At approximately 9.30pm on Saturday 7th September 2019, Gwent Police were called to a report of a serious road traffic collision involving a car and cyclist on the A4049 between Aberbargoed and Pengam.

The incident involved a blue Vauxhall Astra and a bicycle.

There were two 12-year-old boys on the bicycle.

Cole Roper, a 12-year-old from Cefn Forest, was initially taken to Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil. He was later transferred to the University Hospital Wales, Cardiff where, as a result of injuries sustained in the collision, he died.

His family said: "Our beautiful boy Cole, a sensitive, smiley, fun-loving soul.

"A wonderful son, brother, grandson and friend to many.

"Words cannot describe how much he will be missed.

"Thank you from all of the family for the condolences shown at this time.

"We would appreciate some time and privacy to grieve."

Gwent Police said the family were being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesman continued: “The other child was treated at hospital for his injuries and has since been released.

“There were no injuries to the driver of the car.

“Officers are requesting any motorists that used the road around this time to please check any dash cam footage that may provide further information that will assist officers with their enquiries.”

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or Direct Message them on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference 1900331105. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.