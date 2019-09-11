A 55-YEAR-OLD man from Cwmbran remains in police custody after being arrested suspicion of murder.

The arrest came after police found the body of a 76-year-old man, also from Cwmbran, in a house of Kidwelly Road yesterday morning (Tuesday, September 10).

The street was cordoned off, and pictures show specialist teams at work in the property.

Officers have confirmed they are not looking for anyone else at this time.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and local officers remain in the area. Anyone with any concerns can speak to them, if you have any information that could assist the investigation you can also call 101 or message us on Facebook or Twitter quoting reference number 1900333888. Alternatively you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."