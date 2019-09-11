ALMOST £1,000 worth of handbags and clothing has been stolen from a TK Maxx store in Cwmbran.

Gwent Police are investigating the incident after the theft was reported on Saturday, September 7 at around 6.55pm.

Three people, two men and a woman, entered the store at the Lockgate Retail Park in Cwmbran, before taking handbags and clothing worth approximately £1,000 and running out of the store.

All three people got into a blue Ford Focus with the registration number NG08 XDC before driving off in the direction of the M4 Motorway Westbound towards Cardiff.

The first man is described as being of large build wearing a green cap, a red and white Nike jacket and black shorts. The second man is of medium build, wearing a black Nike cap, a blue jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The woman is of large build and had dark brown hair and was wearing a red top, black trousers and a black cardigan.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Officers are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can help identify the offenders. Officers would also like to speak to the people shown in these images as it’s thought they can help us with our enquiries.

"If you have any information, please call 101 quoting ref: 1900330847 or you can send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages."