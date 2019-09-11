A FOURTEEN-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested after a gang of youths knocked a cyclist over and stole his bike in Newport.

Gwent Police are investigating the robbery, which took place at about 7.30pm on Saturday, September 7 on Commercial Street near the junction of Llanarth Street, opposite Lloyd's Bank.

The victim had been cycling along Commercial Street when he was approached by about 10 boys.

The boys were described as between 14 and 15 years old. The victim was threatened to get off of his bike, before eventually being knocked off the bicycle.

READ MORE:

He did not received any serious injuries.

The boys took the bike and rode off in the direction of Pillgwenlly.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

(A bike like this was stolen after a cyclist in Newport was knocked off his bike by a large group of teenagers in Newport. Picture: Gwent Police.)

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are appealing for witnesses to help with their enquiries; we would also like to locate the stolen bicycle.

"The bike is described as an electric blue GT Avalanche Sports mountain bike. It has gold handle bars and silver grips.

"If you have information that could help, please contact us by calling 101, quoting reference 1900330946, or send us a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."