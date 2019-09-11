A CRASH has closed one lane of the northbound A40 near Monmouth.
As a result of the crash, traffic is queueing between B4293 (Gibraltar Tunnels) and A466 (Monmouth Traffic Lights).
Congestion is heading back as far as to Mitchel Troy.
The AA is reporting "severe delays of 26 minutes" with an average speed five miles per hour.
The emergency services have been contacted for more information.