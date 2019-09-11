AN ARTIST’S impression of a new distribution warehouse planned to be opened by the popular brewery Tiny Rebel has been released.

The Newport craft-based brewery has lodged plans with the city council for a 30,000 sq ft distribution centre opposite its current headquarters on Wern Industrial Estate in Rogerstone.

The 60,000 sq ft site, secured using £175,000 funding from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, will also include offices, 45 car parking spaces and a lorry loading area.

Moving operations to the new centre will allow the firm to expand production at its main brewery, enabling it to increase its capacity by seven times and brew more than 12 million litres of beer annually.

The new state-of-the-art facility is planned for the storage and distribution of the brewery’s wide range of craft beers, which includes the award-winning ale ‘Cwtch’.

Brad Cummings, co-Founder and CEO at Tiny Rebel, said: “Our new 60,000 sq ft distribution hub will contain a 14,000 sq ft cold store, some five times bigger than our current cold storage, additional production area and a four-storey office block.

“The extra space will enable us to keep up with the high demand for our beers and offer even more products to Tiny Rebel fans.

“We’re even more excited that our new distribution hub will help us create new career opportunities, tourism experiences and bringing a new space to our local community.”

Announcing the plans earlier this year, the brewery said it expects to achieve a turnover of £10m, creating 25 new jobs in its brewing and operations teams to support its ongoing growth.

The new distribution hub is planned to be built on a vacant site which has recently been cleared of an industrial building.

A design and access statement says the development aims to “safeguard the appearance” of the existing industrial estate and the opposite brewery with “a high-quality unit.”

The plans are expected to be considered by the council’s planning committee in the coming months.