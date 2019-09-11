The founders of a specialist price comparison website based in Cwmbran have secured £500,000 of seed-stage investment and are now ready to disrupt the UK car leasing market.

Moneyshake.com helps people find the best lease deals quickly by comparing prices from the UK’s leading providers.

The £500,000 equity investment has been provided by the Development Bank of Wales and serial entrepreneur Tim Scholes, a private investor and experienced strategy professional.

The company is currently a team of four employees and is now looking to expand significantly during the next 12 months creating a range of senior technology, marketing and management jobs in Wales.

Eben Lovatt, CEO of Moneyshake, said: “South Wales is a great location for us and has some fantastic resource that we can utilise.

“In addition, with Tim backing us, we have a highly experienced strategy professional and visionary entrepreneur in the team. As a group, we’re confident we have the right team to grow into a successful digital brand right here in Cwmbran.”