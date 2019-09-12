TWO people were taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a motorbike in Caerphilly last night.

Gwent Police were called to the crash on Pontygwindy Road in Caerphilly, near to the Green Lady public house at around 7.40pm.

The female driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The male passenger of the motorcycle has also been taken to hospital with serious injuries and his family have been informed.

The male rider of the motorcycle left the scene shortly after the collision and officers are appealing for him to come forward to check if he requires medical attention and to also help with their enquiries.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call 101 quoting Log 491 11/9/19 or alternatively, you can send a direct message to Gwent Police on its Facebook or Twitter social media pages.