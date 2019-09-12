A KARATE group in Cwmbran has been awarded a £500 grant by the Pavers Foundation.

Cwmbran Karate Kyokushinkai teaches Kyokushinkai – the most popular style of karate in the world with over 16 million practitioners – to all ages.

Members of the club compete at a local, national and international level.

The Pavers Foundation is an employee-led charitable trust created by family-owned shoe retailer Pavers.

Each staff member can put forward causes close to their heart which relate to health, education, or community. Since launching, the Pavers Foundation has awarded a total of £541,353.

The club won the grant after Ellen Hagland, customer advisor at Pavers store in Ebbw Vale, applied for the grant to support the club.

The club is run entirely by volunteers and strives to keep running costs to a minimum. Any funds they receive are put towards supporting members’ travel all over the country, and abroad, to competitions.

Since establishing in 2010, the club has produced two Great Britain International competitors and 14 Welsh International competitors.

Mrs Hagland said: “I chose to support Cwmbran Karate as my son has been a part of this club for eight years.

“Over these years he has grown in confidence and has become an accomplished student, who the younger students look up to.

“Thanks to The Pavers Foundation for the grant once again it will help many young people at Cwmbran Karate.”

(Sensei Gareth Rowlands with Ellen Hagland, who applied for the grant on behalf of the club. Picture: The Pavers Foundation )

Club founder Gareth Rowlands said: “I founded Cwmbran Karate Kyokushinkai after it became too much travelling with my daughters to Cardiff to train twice a week.

“There is very little funding available, parents must support their children to compete in all competitions.

“Cwmbran Karate is a non-profit organisation therefore all entry fees are paid from training fees.

“Being such a successful club with many competitors in all competitions, means there is very little in the bank account.

“We’d like to say thank you to The Pavers Foundation for this donation, which will help secure the club’s continued success.”