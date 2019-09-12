GWENT Police are investigating after a woman reportedly pushed a man into oncoming traffic in Cwmbran.

The incident is alleged to have happened as the pair were walking along Lowlands Road close to Lowlands Crescent and Grove Park at around 8.30pm on Sunday, August 11.

The woman then reportedly pushed the man into the road, into the path of an oncoming car.

The car swerved and stopped and nobody was injured. The driver checked the man was not injured before driving away.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and would particularly like to speak to the male driver of the vehicle. If you’re this driver, we’d like to stress you’re not in any trouble but you may be able to provide key information to help with our enquiries.

"Also if any other drivers were in the area around the time of this incident and have dash cam footage, please get in touch.

"You can contact us by calling 101 quoting ref: 1900297255 or you can send a direct message to us via our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages."