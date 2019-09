A MAN was remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with murder.

Stephen Patrick Joseph Gallagher, aged 55, of Kidwelly Road, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran, is accused of killing 76-year-old Thomas Gallagher.

The alleged offence is said to have happened on Tuesday, September 10 in Cwmbran.

The defendant was remanded in custody after appearing before Newport magistrates.

He is due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court tomorrow.