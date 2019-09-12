COUNCILLORS across the political divide have paid tribute to the outgoing chief executive of Newport council, Will Godfrey.

Mr Godfrey is leaving the authority after six years to join Bath and North East Somerset Council (BANES), where he will start on October 7.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday, Mr Godfrey said it had been a “huge privilege” to serve the city.

“Newport will always be a place that is close to my heart,” Mr Godfrey told councillors.

“I hope people agree that the council and the city is in a better place now, in 2019, than when I came in 2013.”

Mr Godfrey also paid tribute to staff at the council who he said do not always get enough credit for their work.

Council leader, Debbie Wilcox, led tributes to Mr Godfrey, saying that he worked to ensure the authority deliver “the best possible services” amid financial pressures.

Cllr Matthew Evans, leader of the council’s Conservative group, said he had always found Mr Godfrey “courteous and professional.”

Newport Independent Party leader, Cllr Kevin Whitehead, and Liberal Democrat group leader, Cllr Carmel Townsend, also wished Mr Godfrey well in his new role.

BANES councillors confirmed the appointment of Mr Godfrey as the authority’s new chief executive at a meeting last week.

He joined Newport City Council in 2013 having served as chief executive of East Hampshire District Council and as a strategic director at Bristol City Council.

Newport council also agreed to look to appoint an interim chief executive, to allow further time to recruit a permanent replacement for Mr Godfrey.

The interim chief executive will be appointed for six months, with an option to extend to 12 months.

Arrangements for the appointment of a permanent chief executive will be made “at the earliest opportunity”, a report says, and within 12 months.