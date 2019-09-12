A YOUNG chef has become the first person ever to win two distinguished awards.

Newport chef Ieuan Davies, 23, a chef at the Manor House Hotel in Castle Combe, won both the Craft Guild of Chef’s Graduate Awards for Pastry and Kitchen.

The awards are designed for Chefs who have gained previous culinary qualifications to enable them to develop their skills further.

The award was presented to him on Friday, September 6, in front of 150 guests at the Landmark Hotel, London.

The Kitchen Graduate Award consisted of a written assessment based on culinary skills and the hospitality industry, and other more hands on challenges like testing fishmonger and butchery skills.

The final for the Pastry Kitchen Award involved making a variety of desserts, such as Apple Strudel and Crème Anglaise.

Commenting on the Pastry Award, Chair of Examiners, Will Torrent said: “The Graduate Awards showcase the best of young talent and what I love about them is how we take chefs on a journey.”