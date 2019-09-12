A SURVIVOR of domestic abuse from Newport has been the driving force behind a first-of-its-kind conference coming to the Celtic Manor tomorrow.

Stand Up To Domestic Abuse is a survivor-led conference which aims to raise awareness of domestic violence and break down the barriers between survivors and statutory organisations like the police, government and social services.

(Rachel Williams)

The event has been inspired by the story of Rachel Williams from Malpas.

After 18 years in an abusive relationship, in 2011 Mrs Williams was shot and severely injured by her violent partner who then took his own life.

She then spent several weeks in hospital and now lives with life altering injuries.

Now, she campaigns tirelessly to end domestic abuse and is an Ambassador for Welsh Women’s Aid, The Freedom Programme, Threshold DAS and a SafeLives Pioneer.

"I've had a vision of it for a while," she said.

"It's great to see it finally happen.

"Domestic abuse affects everybody and can happen to anybody. It's all about breaking down barriers."

As well as Mrs Williams, the Stand Up To Domestic Abuse conference will feature guest speakers such as Hollywood's Michael Sheen, award-winning and world-renowned criminal behavioural analyst Laura Richards, Pat Craven - creator of the Freedom Programme and author of the bestselling book Living with the Dominator and the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ national lead for supporting victims Dame Vera Bird.

(Celtic Manor Resort)

The event gets under way at 9am tomorrow (registration is at 8.15am) and continues throughout the day until 5.15pm.

For more information, visit sutda.org