NINE pubs in Gwent have been added to the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) 2020 Good Beer Guide.

The Good Beer Guide is an annual publication, now in its 47th year of reviewing more than 4,500 pubs across the UK, from country inns to taprooms.

Compiled by thousands of CAMRA members, it helps identify significant trends and themes locally and nationally and highlights the best pubs suited to people’s defined tastes.

There are now 38 pubs in Gwent listed in the Good Beer Guide, with nine new entries for this year’s publication.

These are: The Cellar Door in Newport, The Bush Inn and The Queen Inn, both in Cwmbran, The Coach and Horses Inn in Caerwent, The Foxhunter Inn in Abergavenny, The King's Head Hotel, and the New Court Inn, both in Usk, and Woodlands Tavern in Llanvair Discoed.

One Gwent brewery, Zulu Alpha Brewing in Caldicot, has also been added to this year’s guide, meaning 12 Gwent breweries have made the cut.

Tom Stainer, CAMRA’s Chief Executive said: “For nearly five decades, the Good Beer Guide has been a comprehensive guide to the UK’s breweries and the best outlets to find them in across the country. What makes the Guide unique is that all the entries are compiled and vetted by a huge volunteer team, based around the country.”

To find out more about the newly listed pubs and what they have to offer, use the CAMRA’S new Good Beer Guide app or visit shop.camra.org.uk to obtain your copy of The Good Beer Guide 2020.