NEWPORT councillors have given their backing to a male suicide prevention campaign which is aimed at making talking about mental health the norm.

The authority backed a motion, put forward by council leader Debbie Wilcox, to support the #IPledge2Talk Male Suicide Prevention Campaign at a full council meeting on Tuesday – which was World Suicide Prevention Day.

The motion pledges to support positive mental health in Newport communities, including in schools and workplaces.

It reads: “As a local authority, we acknowledge our crucial role in promoting awareness of this issue.

“Encouraging mental well-being should be a priority across all the local authority’s areas of responsibility, including housing, community safety and planning.”

As part of the campaign – launched by Assembly Member Eluned Morgan earlier this year – the council has also appointed councillor Kate Thomas as its mental health champion.

Councillor Wilcox told the meeting that in 2017, 278 of 360 suicides in Wales were male.

“Every suicide is a tragedy and it is important to remember that there are many suicide attempts for each death,” Cllr Wilcox said.

“I had a wonderful mother who single-handedly gave me the best start in life, but she was plagued by ill-health, mental ill-health.

“I know first hand what it is like to try and deal with someone when the lines are so blurred between being able to cope and not cope.

“The results are devastating.”

Councillor Matthew Evans, leader of the Conservative group, said he was one of those in the “highest risk category” as a middle-aged man, but said it had “never occurred to me.”

Councillor Kevin Whitehead, Newport Independent Party leader, said he had campaigned to raise awareness after his brother took his own life, and encouraged others to get involved in campaigning.

And deputy council leader, Cllr Mark Whitcutt, said it was time for the “societal norm of men being told to man up, pull yourself together and the stiff upper lip to be consigned to the past.”

“We want the word to get out from this chamber,” Cllr Whitcutt said.

“Please don’t hold it in – please tell somebody.”

More information can be found at ipledge2talk.wales .