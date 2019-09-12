BUS pass holders across Wales can, from this week, apply to the Welsh Government for a new card, but early teething problems with the application system have been branded an "absolute nightmare" by one Newport resident.

Lindsey Hayes tried to apply online on Wednesday for one of the new-look bus passes, which are being introduced this autumn by Transport for Wales (TfW) for all bus-pass holders.

Existing bus passes can still be used until December 31, but they will no longer be valid in the new year.

Holders are being encouraged to apply for a new card online, rather than by post, but the online application page crashed on Wednesday due to "an exceptionally high volume" of people trying to access the TfW website.

"I find it very difficult to believe that with 730,000 bus passes in use, TfW were not prepared to deal with a high volume of applicants," Mrs Hayes said, adding that she had been told previously that TfW would run a publicity campaign to inform bus pass holders of the changes, but that had "gone out of the window".

MORE NEWS:

Mrs Hayes said that when she first tried to renew her bus pass online, on Wednesday morning, the system was "an absolute nightmare," but she later managed to complete her application at 2am on Thursday.

­— How to renew your bus pass

All bus pass holders must renew their existing cards before December 31, after which the current green cards will no longer be valid.

TfW is encouraging holders to re-apply online at www.tfw.wales/travelcards – but this website is currently unavailable due to high demand. The Welsh Government said the site would be "back up and running shortly".

To re-apply you will need the following information:

The 19-digit card number printed on the front of your (green) bus pass

Your date of birth

The postcode your current card is registered to,

Your National Insurance number, if you’re over 16, which is on pension statements, disability statements, or payslips.

If you need help re-applying, you can visit a drop-in centre or ask someone you know to apply online on your behalf.

To find out where local support is available, call 0300 303 4240.