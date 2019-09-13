FOLLOWING a tip-off about fly-tipping near Llanbradach, a Caerphilly councillor has spoken out to highlight the issues surrounding disposing of confidential material improperly.

On Friday, September 6, Caerphilly County Borough Councillor Lindsay Whittle received a report of fly-tipping on the top of a hill between Penyrheol and Llanbradach.

Upon investigating further it turned out that among the debris was a sizeable amount of documents including personal information, bank statements and financial records.

"I was shocked today to discover a huge amount of all sorts of material dumped," he said.

"There were bank statements from Barclays, insurance policies and invoice information from a Spar store.

"Personal data had just been dumped.

"I've informed Caerphilly council to remove the rubbish."

Cllr Whittle explained that the site was difficult to access and that special effort must have been taken to dump the items. He also called for a crackdown on fly-tipping.

"You can really only get up there with a 4x4 type vehicle (which I did) because the track is very rough for a normal vehicle," he said.

"There is need to catch these people who are ruining our open spaces."

In a statement, Caerphilly County Borough Council added: "The council takes a zero-tolerance approach to fly tipping and will take action to prosecute those responsible.

"We can confirm that an Environmental Enforcement Officer has visited the site to collect evidence and is currently in the process of compiling a file to consider action against the potential fly tippers.

"The waste has also been removed from the site by our Waste Management Team."

A spokesperson for Spar UK said: "At SPAR UK we take the disposal of all paperwork extremely seriously and work hard to ensure data protection regulations are followed.

"All our owned sites use approved waste handling contractors and we will be investigating this as a matter of urgency.”

Barclays were contacted by the Argus but were unavailable for comment.

Gwent Police said they were unaware of the incident.