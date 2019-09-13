CALLS have been made for a former Auschwitz prisoner of war to be awarded a posthumous Wales cap.

Ron Jones, who became well-known after speaking of his ordeals during the Second World War as well as becoming the country’s oldest poppy seller, died this week aged 102.

While incarcerated at a sub-camp of Auschwitz in the Second World War, the former soldier played as goalkeeper for the Welsh Prisoner of War (POW) football team at the site.

Former Argus editor Kevin Ward has now led calls for the Football Association of Wales (FAW) to recognise Mr Jones' sporting experience by awarding a posthumous cap—which is something players receive at the end of every season if they have represented their country.

(Ron Jones (back row, fourth from left) in Auschwitz with other members of the Welsh POW team)

He tweeted: “An idea. Ron Jones played in goal for the Welsh POW team at Auschwitz.

“How about paying tribute to him and his comrades by awarding Mr Jones a posthumous Wales cap?

“What do you think @FAWales?”

Mr Jones’ son, Leighton, welcomed Mr Ward’s suggestion, saying: "I think it would be appropriate for this to happen.

"My father was goalkeeper after all for the Welsh POW team at Auschwitz. I believe the calls are warranted.

“My father loved football. He had supported Newport County for many years.

"He played for various football teams--even before being sent to Auschwitz."

(This was from Ron Jones’ football Jersey when he played in goal in the Welsh POW team at Auschwitz)

Andrew Collingbourne, of Newport-based Collingbourne Hennah Law, also threw his support behind the suggestion.

He said: “Ron lived his life to the full. The horrors of the place and cruelty which he witnessed must have played heavy on his mind.

“He was one of Newport’s finest. A fitting tribute would be for the FAW to award him a posthumous Welsh cap to recognise that, notwithstanding the horrors of war and grotesque crimes of Nazi Germany, Ron was able to play as goalkeeper for the Welsh team there and show his captors that he and his teammates could play the glorious game in the most dreadful of circumstances.”

The FAW was contacted for comment.

Do you think the FAW should award the late Mr Jones with a posthumous award? If so, e-mail your reasons to tomos.povey@gwent-wales.co.uk