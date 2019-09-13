FOLLOWING the news that parks and heritage sites across Gwent will receive a share of a more than £6.6 million government grant, reaction has been positive among conservationists and councillors alike.

The two tourism destinations in Caerphilly County Borough are set to benefit from a £1.5m investment as part of a project designed to boost the potential of natural and cultural assets in south Wales.

Cwmcarn Forest will receive £450,000 and Caerphilly Castle £150,000 as part of Welsh Government’s Valleys Regional Park Discovery Gateway grant programme, using Valleys Taskforce funding.

Rob Southall, Chairman of Friends of Cwmcarn Forest Drive said: "The Friends of Cwmcarn Forest Drive welcome this money and we would like to thank the Welsh Government and our own Assembly Member Rhianon Passmore for her enthusiastic support.

"We hope that this new money will allow for the full reopening of the Cwmcarn forest Drive at Easter 2020."

(The views at Cwmcarn Forest Drive)

Caerphilly County Borough Council will use the investment, in partnership with Natural Resources Wales, to deliver a number of improvements at Cwmcarn Forest including the installation of Wi-Fi and enhancements to the Visitor Centre.

New family walking trails will also be developed.

Geminie Drinkwater, Cwmcarn Forest Project Manager from Natural Resources Wales, said: “We are excited to be moving forward with plans to reopen Cwmcarn Forest Drive, as well as developing and improving other areas of the forest.

“We continue to work closely with the council to make sure the investment will benefit the community and the environment.”

In partnership with Cadw, the investment for Caerphilly will see hi-tech interactive information totems installed in the town centre. The totems will provide visitors with information on Caerphilly Castle, the local area and other Discovery Gateways.

(Caerphilly Castle)

Cllr Sean Morgan, the council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member with responsibility for tourism said: “We are delighted to receive this funding from Welsh Government which will enable us to deliver a number of developments at three of the county borough’s flagship destinations.”

Other sites in Wales to receive a share of the £6.6m include Blaenavon World Heritage Centre (£180,000), Cefn Coed Mining Museum (£1.8m); Dare Valley Country Park (£803,602); Cyfartha Park (£700,000); Bryngarw Country Park (£500,000); Parc Slip (£400,000), Ynysangharad War Memorial Park (£296,398) and Parc Penallta (£900,000).