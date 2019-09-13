TRAFFIC is queuing on the M4 eastbound after a three vehicle crash.

One lane is partially block between Junction 25 B4596 (Caerleon) and Junction 24 A449 (Coldra).

Congestion is heading back to Junction 27 for Highcross and there is slow traffic on the A4051 Malpas Road in both directions heading towards the roundabout.

The AA is reporting "severe delays of 14 minutes" with an average speed of 15mph.

Gwent Police have been contacted for more details.