A MAN has been found dead at a house in Abercarn.

At around 11.10pm on last night (Thursday), emergency services were called to a report that a man had been found dead within a property in the Hill Street area of Abercarn.

A cordon is in place around the property while officers investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

All the roads in the Hill Street area remain open as usual.

The cause of death has yet to be established and this will be determined following a post mortem.

His family have been informed.

A neighbour, who didn't want to be named, said: "I didn't hear anything last night. The police have been here this morning since I woke up."

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We are currently treating the death as unexplained.

"If you have any information about this incident, please call 101 quoting ref: 1900337668 or you can send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages."