EVEN in the rain and wind of a murky mid-September evening, there were people prepared to scale the steps up to the walkway across Newport's Transporter Bridge, and take a high level, open-to-the-elements walk across the River Usk.

The Grade One-listed landmark, which opened for service 113 years ago yesterday, was open to the public later than usual in celebration of that birthday.

As well as the chance to scale the heights, visitors could cross the Usk in the bridge gondola, and Newport Community Choir Cascapella performed on the gondola at the Pill side of the river.

The choir was led by Sarah Harman, and performed Steel Threads, a suite of songs she composed to celebrate the bridge’s 100th anniversary, back in 2006. Last night marked the first occasion on which the whole suite was performed.

Here are some more photographs from a wet and windy trip to the top last night...