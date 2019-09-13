A SON has appeared in court charged with the murder of his father.

Stephen Gallagher, aged 55, of Kidwelly Road, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran, is accused of killing 76-year-old Thomas Gallagher.

He was remanded in custody after the brief hearing before Judge Neil Bidder QC at Cardiff Crown Court.

The prosecution was represented by Michael Jones QC and the defence by Leighton Hughes.

The alleged offence is said to have happened on Tuesday, September 10 in Cwmbran.

A provisional trial date of February 3, 2020 was set.

Gallagher is next due in court on November 8.