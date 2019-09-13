A COMMUNITY football tournament held in memory of a 13-year-old who died from an undiagnosed illness raised more than £1,000 for the charity founded in his name.

Ieuan Yendle, of Pill, Newport, passed away at the age of 13 from an undiagnosed illness that gradually robbed him of his mobility, speech, sight and finally his life.

The Pillgwenlly Community Football Shield tournament was held in July, and now a cheque for £1,18 has been handed over to the Ieuan the Lion Memorial Fund along to Pill Millennium Centre so a cheque could be handed over to assist their charity work.

The five-a-side football tournament, supported by Associated British Ports and other local companies, is held every year on the first Friday of July at Pill Millennium centre fields.

This year, a total of 19 teams took part including: ABP, Pill Police, Saica Scorpions, Welsh Ambulance Service, Pill YMCA, YOS, Royal Artillery Salisbury, Sutton United, Newport West Labour Group, Newport City Homes, Melin Homes, Linc and Llamau.

The charity was established by Rose and Wayne Yendle in 2009.

The couple set about raising enough money to buy a specially adapted static caravan designed to provide easy and safe access for wheelchair users and their families.

Since then, they have continued to fundraise to meet the costs of maintaining the caravan and pay the site fees to provide free, much-needed, holidays so other Welsh families can spend time making precious memories which are so important when a child or young person is suffering from a life-limiting or life-threatening disease.

The Pillgwenlly Community Football Shield committee have already agreed to support the Ieuan The Lion Memorial Fund with proceeds from the forthcoming 2020 tournament.

For more information about the Ieuan the Lion Memorial Fund, visit ieuanthelion.com