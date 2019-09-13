GWENT Police is treating a series of fires in Bassaleg this week as arson.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, police officers and firefighters were called to an incident at a home in Pentrepoeth Road, near Pant Glas Court, where it emerged a hedge of conifers had been set on fire.

In a statement on Thursday, a Gwent Police spokesman said there had also been bin fires in the same area of Bassaleg, some time between 1.50am and 5.20am on Wednesday.

The incidents were being treated as arson and enquiries were ongoing, he confirmed.

The incidents follow a string of 13 deliberate fires reported in the area in June and July this year.

Gwent Police inspector for Newport West, Jitka Tomkova-Griffiths, said: "Fires can spread extremely quickly and unpredictably, which could have serious consequences for those who light them and innocent members of the public.

"Every effort is being made to identify those responsible and ensure they are held to account.

"Deliberately lighting fires is not just a crime, but a risk to the public's safety, putting them in jeopardy.

"I hope local residents will agree that this is not acceptable and support my team, our officers and our partners in ensuring these people are identified before somebody is seriously hurt."

Inspector Tomkova-Griffiths said Gwent Police would be carrying out joint patrols, and an increased police presence would now be in place in the area affected.

Neil Davies, of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS), condemned those who set deliberate fires.

"[SWFRS] have attended a number of deliberate fires in Bassaleg area of Newport," he said. "Arson is a crime, and these types of incidents are not only a drain on fire service resources, but they also have a detrimental impact on the social wellbeing of the communities of South Wales."

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900262434. Alternatively, send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.