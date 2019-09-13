THE CONSTRUCTION of Torfaen Learning Zone took another step towards completion as ministers gathered for a topping out ceremony on the roof of the building.

The £24 million development will be the home of all English language A-level education in Torfaen and will also offer the Welsh Baccalaureate and a range of level two and three qualifications.

It will replace the three English medium school sixth forms in the borough and will be managed and run by Coleg Gwent in partnership with the council.

The sixth forms at Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran High and St Albans RC High will close at the end of the summer term in 2020 to coincide with the opening of the new centre in Cwmbran in September 2020.

Torfaen's Assembly Member Lynne Neagle and Member of Parliament Nick Thomas-Symonds joined local councillors, Coleg Gwent staff, pupils from Croesyceiliog School and the Welsh Government deputy minister for economy and transport Lee Waters for the ceremony.

Councillor David Yeowell, executive member for education, said: “This is a landmark moment for the Torfaen Learning Zone which is well on track and will transform post-16 education for Torfaen students, offering them the best possible curriculum in a modern, high quality learning environment.”

(The Torfaen Learning Zone. Credit: Chris Tinsley.)

Mr Waters AM said the new centre will offer "a big improvement" in how post-16 education is delivered in the borough.

“Even though our budget has been cut because of austerity we’re prioritising money to build new schools and colleges," he said.

"The Torfaen Learning Zone is a £12 million investment in the area and will see a big improvement.

"As we mark the 20th anniversary of devolution today’s announcement is example of how we’re making a difference to the lives of students and teachers in Torfaen.”

(Mollie Williams and Rory Spencer from Croesyceiliog Comp who hope to be some of the first students at the new Torfaen Learning Centre in Cwmbran. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The leader of Torfaen council, Cllr Anthony Hunt, said: “This event marks another significant milestone in this exciting development. There’s a lot of work taking place with Coleg Gwent, the schools and council to ensure the students get the possible transition from school to the Torfaen Learning Zone and we’re all looking forward to opening its doors for students in 2020."

(The new Torfaen Learning Centre in Cwmbran. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds added: "Attending the Topping Out Ceremony of the new Torfaen Learning Zone today I was struck by what had been achieved by organisations working together.

"The Welsh Government and Torfaen County Borough Council have worked in partnership on this project which is clearly making excellent progress.

"I look forward to returning for the formal opening and to see the new environment and facilities being provided for Torfaen learners in the future.”

And Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle said: "It was great to join the topping out ceremony at the Torfaen Learning Zone.

"It was really good to see how much work has progressed on site.

"I am really pleased the centre is almost a reality. It comes after years of campaigning and sustained pressure by myself on Welsh Government and will provide a much more sustainable way of delivering post-16 education for our young people in Torfaen."

“This is an exciting day in the development of the Torfaen Learning Zone, which will be an amazing facility for the young people and adult learners of the area," said Coleg Gwent Principal Guy Lacey. "We very much look forward to welcoming our first learners when we open the doors next September.”