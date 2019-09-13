A COMMUNITY COUNCIL has thrown its weight behind supporting Welsh independence.

Councillors on Llanbradach and Pwll-y-Pant Community Council, in Caerphilly, debated and recently voted in favour of a motion, which called for the authority to ‘support the campaign for Welsh independence and proactively encourage the increase in positive dialogue on’.

Plaid Cymru Councillor Colin Mann, who proposed the motion, welcomed the authority’s decision.

He said: “Most people will have noticed that there has been a move in thinking in Wales where the question of Independence is now being considered by many more people than has traditionally been the case

“It is no wonder that the feeling is growing when we view the chaos in Westminster. We all know that the interests of the people of Wales are usually totally ignored by Westminster government.

“Is it possible to make a bigger mess ourselves than is presently being made in London? I would suggest not.”

The council chairman, David Rees, said: “This motion recognises that any move towards further self-determination is by no means simple and supports the exploring of the myriad of issues that will arise before Wales reaches independence.

“At the same time, we must start considering these issues whilst keeping our eyes firmly set on the main goal that the people of Wales make all decisions affecting our population and not rely on mis-government from elsewhere.”

And Delyth Jewell, who is the regional AM for South Wales East, added: “With the current shambles in Westminster deepening by the day, it's little wonder that more and more people are deciding that decisions affecting people's lives in Wales should be made closer to home.

“But independence isn't an ideological position: rather, want independence so that we can start our own journey and make decisions that will help the people living in our communities to flourish.

“It was a tremendous honour to address the march in Merthyr at the weekend, alongside Eddie Butler and Neville Southall. I think that even more people will turn to this over the coming months as an idea whose time has come.”

Other councils in Gwent which have passed similar motions include Aber Valley, Penyrheol Trecenydd and Energlyn, and Caerphilly Town Council.

The majority of polls conducted have found that Welsh independence is favoured by a minority. A BBC Wales poll carried out six months ago, estimated seven per cent favoured separation.

