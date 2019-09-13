A TOUCHING tribute has been released to a "much loved" 76-year-old man found dead in a Cwmbran house.

Thomas Gallagher, from Cwmbran, was found dead in a home on Kidwelly Road on Tuesday, September 10.

His son, Stephen Gallagher, appeared today (September 13) in court charged with his murder.

Mr Gallagher's family said they were "devastated at his death and in the manner in which he left us."

(Thomas Gallagher - family handout)

Their full tribute read: “Thomas was the beat of a big hearted family. An incredibly hard working, talented, positive, selfless, creative, fit and fun man whose kindnesses were endless. A thoughtful and considerate man, he got great pleasure in helping people and making them happy – he always saw the good in everyone.

“His youthfulness belied his 76 years. He was absolutely adored – a loving and a much loved father, grandfather, partner, brother, uncle, brother in law, cousin, ex-husband and friend and so much more.

“He loved us and we were mad about him. He was the glue, the carer, the problem solver. To know Thomas was around, was to know everything was going to be ok. We were blessed to have him and we are devastated at his death and the manner in which he left us.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Stephen Gallagher has been remanded in custody to appear in court in February, 2020.