CALLS have been made for the next Bishop of Monmouth to be someone from outside of the Diocese of Monmouth.

Newport Cathedral will be locked next Tuesday as the Electoral College meets to elect a new bishop.

The election is taking place following Bishop Richard Pain's retirement in April on grounds of ill health.

Clergy and laity have now expressed their hopes that Bishop Pain's successor will be someone from outside of the Diocese of Monmouth.

A former member of the Governing Body, who wanted to remain anonymous, led the calls, saying: "Richard will be a difficult act to follow.

"It is now important that the Electoral College can identify a successor from outside of the diocese.”

MORE NEWS:

An anonymous priest echoed similar sentiments, saying: "The diocese is in desperate need of a dynamic individual who can re-light the flame.

“It is more necessary than ever that the new bishop be someone from outside the Diocese of Monmouth.”

And a parishioner added: "We have been without a bishop for so long, we cannot afford to have someone who will learn on the job.

"The diocese has been without a bishop for a year, meaning there has been no strategic direction.

"Whoever takes over needs to get hold of the rudder immediately.”

A spokeswoman from the Church in Wales said they were "looking forward" to the election of the next bishop.

She continued: "The decision will be made by the 47 members of the Electoral College, which is made up of people elected from all over Wales. Nominations are put forward during the meeting in a process which is confidential.

"Any member present can nominate any priest, either from within the Church in Wales or another province of the Anglican Communion. For a candidate to be successful, however, he or she will have to have the support of two-thirds of the College to ensure a strong endorsement.

"That person – the Bishop Elect - will then have 28 days in which to accept.”

If the Electoral College fails to elect someone, the decision will pass to the Bench of Bishops.

Nine months ago, parishioners raised serious concerns about what was going on within the diocese after Bishop Pain had been absent from work since July 2018.

Dean Lister Tonge and Archdeacons Jonathan Williams and Ambrose Mason had raised grievances against him.

It is understood that there was an investigation and it was ruled that “there was no case to answer”.

A formal process of mediation was then put into place, designed to help "resolve" the outstanding "issues".