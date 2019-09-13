COUNCILLORS in Caerphilly are to consider introducing a ban on the giving of animals as prizes on land owned by the local authority.

A motion, set to be discussed next week, will also propose the council write to the Welsh Government to call for such a ban to cover all public and private land in Wales.

Currently it is an offence to give an animal as a prize to anyone under 16, except within a family context, but RSPCA Cymru says this does not go far enough.

The animal welfare charity is calling for an outright ban, regardless of age, similar to one introduced in Scotland.

But it says Caerphilly council could send a “powerful message” by introducing a ban on the giving of live animals, in any form, as prizes on land owned by the authority.

“Ultimately, RSPCA Cymru believes that the introduction of a Scottish-like outright ban on animals as prizes on both public and private land by the Welsh Government is the most effective means to prevent animals being given thoughtlessly as prizes and therefore ensuring the welfare of these animals,” it says.

“However, in implementing a ban on council-owned land, Caerphilly County Borough Council could deliver a powerful message to the local community, Welsh Government and their counterparts in England and other parts of the world, where a ban on the giving of animals as prizes has not yet been sanctioned.”

Since 2014, there have been 24 cases reported to the RSPCA of live animals being given as prizes in Wales.

Of these, 60 per cent were goldfish being given at fairgrounds, but other animals including dogs, ducklings and horses were also reported.

The motion, put forward by councillor James Pritchard with cross-party support, says: “We are concerned about the number of cases reported to the RSPCA each year, regarding pets given as prizes via fairgrounds, social media and other channels in Wales.

“We are concerned for the welfare of those animals that are being given as prizes.”

It will be discussed by the council’s environment and sustainability scrutiny committee on Tuesday.