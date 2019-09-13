PLANS for a drive-through Costa Coffee on an industrial estate in Caerphilly have been met with a mixed reception.

Caerphilly council is proposing to sell a section of land to the owner of Pontymister Industrial Estate, M Seven Real Estate, which is behind the plans.

The drive-through would be located next to the site, which is partly owned by the council and partly by M Seven Real Estate.

A council report says the facility would “improve the consumer choice” for those using the industrial estate and bring a “significant investment” to the area.

A typical outlet will bring 18 full/part-time jobs with flexible shifts, the report says.

But two ward councillors have voiced “significant concerns” about the impact of a drive-through on Risca High Street.

They fear the drive-through could hit small coffee shops on the High Street, and point out there are already Costa Coffee outlets within the town.

Cllr Bob Owen said he believes the drive-through would lead to a “serious loss of business to the traders”.

“Risca is already overloaded with respect to food and drink outlets; isn’t there a capping point?” Cllr Owen asked.

“It does not require anymore, especially one that will be next to the by-pass.”

Cllr Philippa Leonard said she was “totally against” the development.

“The High Street in Risca has a few small coffee shops and I feel a big company like Costa would be detrimental to our small businesses,” she added.

Cllr Arianna Leonard asked for opinions about the proposal on social media and said 26 people were for it and 26 against.

Those in favour say the drive-through could lead to other new businesses coming to the area, and that it could be used after the working hours of other coffee shops.

A council report says the drive-through is “unlikely” to undermine the authority’s retail strategy.

It also says the coffee shop could bring drivers to visit the site who would otherwise bypass the town.

The sale of the land will be subject to planning permission being sought, which will allow for the retail impact of the development to be “fully considered”, a council report says.

Caerphilly council’s environment and sustainability scrutiny committee will give its views on the land sale next week, before it is decided by the cabinet.