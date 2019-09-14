WE asked readers to tell us the top five pubs in Newport.

Looking through the vast amount of responses we received, the top five were:

McCann’s Rock N Ale Bar, High Street

McCann’s offers a wide range of drinks, including real ale that customers can enjoy within a lively atmosphere. This is created through the pubs hosting of music events on weekends and their impressive jukebox that offers 50,000+ rock songs.

The pub is an attraction to Newport city centre and has been described as "worth the trip into town alone".

Sam Williams said the reason McCann’s is his favourite pub is because: “There is always an amazing atmosphere, friendly bar and door staff. Great music and good prices on the bar”.

Whilst there is a busy bar area, the pub also offers a more secluded cosy seating that is nearer to the stage.

The pub is open seven days a week from midday.

Lyceum Tavern, Malpas Road

The Lyceum Tavern is a well-rounded pub that serves food, drinks and has the service and value to match.

It has a homely environment where customers feel welcome.

Tania Garwood said: “Lovely family run pub who all make you feel so welcome, they are always happy and smiling. Great atmosphere, great live music and fab food.”

The pub is open seven days a week.

Hanbury Arms, Uskside

The Hanbury Arms is a 16th Century Inn right on the Usk river front.

The aesthetically pleasing beer garden overlooks the River Usk and Caerleon Bridge, making the pub great for those interested in walking or the countryside.

It hosts weekly live music events, quizzes and annual events such as their beer and cider festival.

The pub was not only a favourite of the South Wales Argus readers but also the famous poet, Alfred Lord Tennyson.

He even created some of his pieces whilst visiting the pub.

Gail Perry said: “Amazing food warm and is always welcoming”

The pub is open seven days a week and food is served through most of the day.

Ye Olde Murenger House, High Street

The pub is a short walk from the train station, and is great for history buffs as it is full of character and maintains its original features.

The pub’s landlord and staff are very welcoming to both their regulars and to their new customers.

As the pub is very traditional, the atmosphere is created by the staff and customers.

As well as drinks, the pub offers a large variety of food options including a menu that caters for vegetarians.

John Liedown said: “It’s the only pub you can still have a chat. Great pint of stout, good food.”

The pub is open seven days a week.

Hogarths, High Street

Hagarths opened in 2016 and is situated between High Street and Cambrian Road.

The pubs speciality in Gin means that it is the perfect place to relax with friends on the weekend.

It’s a perfect place to go and enjoy football and rugby matches and other sporting events on one of the seven TVs available.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/HogarthsNewport/ .