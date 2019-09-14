A YOUTH rugby team were left starstruck this week after being surprised by former international rugby union player Sam Warburton.

The former Wales and Lions captain turned up for the Crumlin Hornets’ - Crumlin RFC’s under 15s side – weekly training session to present them with a new kit.

Crumlin RFC chairman, Mike Lewis, said: “For somebody as legendary as Sam to take time out of his busy schedule and spend it with the team just shows how down-to-earth he is and how much he cares about the game.

(Players listening to Sam Warburton. Picture: Rebecca Campbell)

“It wasn’t just a show and go situation; he spent time with the boys, took pictures with them, signed autographs and even watched them train.”

Since the 30-year-old’s announcement that he was to stand down from international rugby, he has launched the Sam’s Sport Active which supplies a range of high protein baked goods.

When he met the youth team he spoke to them about the new products, saying : “In a matter of months, I’ve gone from chatting about these products with the team at Brace’s to actually seeing them come off the production line being wrapped in packaging with my face on.

(Sam Warburton. Picture: Rebecca Campbell)

“I can’t believe the loaves will soon be on the shelves in Tesco and hope they become a go-to for people looking to add some extra protein to their diets – whether that’s players like these at Crumlin RFC or the professionals out in Japan preparing for the Rugby World Cup.

“Mixing my interests in health and wellbeing with my love for food seemed the perfect opportunity – and now being able to use this joint venture to support teams at grassroots level is the icing on the cake.”

He added: “You’re my adopted team now and I’ll be keeping a close eye on you for the rest of the season.”

The food will be stocked in Tesco stores across South Wales and the South West of England from Monday, September 16.