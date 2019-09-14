NEWPORT Bus has threatened to stop evening services on Chepstow Road after a driver was hit by a rock in one of four attacks over the last three days.

Since Wednesday, Newport Transport has reported four separate attacks have taken place on buses in Ringland.

The route 9 and route 8 buses were hit by rocks on Wednesday, September 12, on Chepstow Road near the Man of Gwent pub at around 7pm.

Two windows were shattered but luckily no-one was injured.

A spokesman for Newport Bus said: “As a result of the attack, the 8A/8C services were diverted via Aberthaw Road in both directions for the rest of the night."

"The consequences of this act of vandalism is that, in addition to the financial consequences to the business, we now have two buses off the roads for three days, which will impact the services across the whole city,” they added.

On Thursday, the driver of the 8A/8C Ringland service was hit by a stone thrown through his window on Chepstow Road at around 6.45pm.

He suffered a small cut on his head, but was able to complete his route.

The fourth attack took place on Friday at around midday, again in the Ringland area. There were no injuries reported, but a window was smashed.

Scott Pearson, managing director of Newport Transport, said: "My main concern is for the safety of our drivers and customers.

"I don't want to have to start pulling services out of the area, but if this continues then we will be forced to."

Newport Transport operations director Morgan Stevens said: “On Chepstow Road, approaching the Toby Carvery, a stone was thrown at the vehicle. The driver had his window open and the stone hit him on the head. He had a minor cut on his head.

“Even though the driver on this occasion didn’t have any serious injuries, if you look at what could have happened, it could have been so much worse.

“The consequences could have been serious, not just for the driver and our customers, but for other road users too.

Gwent Police's local inspector for Newport East Martin Cawley said; "We take reports of this nature extremely seriously and we would urge anyone who witnesses these offences to contact us at the time they are happening so we can respond appropriately.

“We are working hard to protect our communities and we will not tolerate the safety of others being put in jeopardy. There will be an increased police presence in the area and we are engaging with the local community, schools and the transport operators to ensure these people are identified.

“I would also ask parents to talk to their children to remind them of the potential consequences of this type of behaviour.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference number 1900337532 . You can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.