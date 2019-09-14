GWENT is set for a bright and sunny weekend, according to the latest Met Office forecast.

Temperatures on Saturday could reach a balmy 20C, with clear skies and virtually no chance of rain, the Met Office predicts.

And though Sunday will be cloudy and overcast at times, there is no more than a 10 per cent chance of rain.

Cloudy conditions will continue on Monday, but the rest of next week is shaping up to be very pleasant. The Met Office currently forecasts long, sunny days from Tuesday until Friday.

