THE Aldi store in Blackwood have raised more than £8,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust after staff completed an extreme 24-hour mountain challenge

Colleagues and customers at the Blackwood Gate Retail Park store took part in a range of fundraising activities, ranging from till collections to completing the Welsh 3000s - an epic mountain challenge where you must reach the top of all 15 of the mountains over 3000ft in Wales within the space of a day without using any form of transport..

The supermarket has now donated £4 million to the charity across the UK. £30 could pay for an hour of specialised care from a Teenage Cancer Trust nurse, providing much needed thoughtful, expert and sensitive support.

Aldi first began supporting Teenage Cancer Trust in January 2017, pledging to raise £5 million nationally by 2022. The efforts of those in Blackwood and across Wales have helped the supermarket to reach the £4 million milestone in less than three years, putting it two years ahead of schedule.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “Teenage Cancer Trust play a crucial role in supporting young people through an incredibly difficult time, and it fills me with pride to know that colleagues from across Aldi are doing their bit to assist this important charity.

“The fact that we’re nearly two years ahead of our funding target shows how passionately everyone has taken to this task.”

Kate Collins, chief executive of Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “On behalf of Teenage Cancer Trust, I’d like to say a massive thank you to Aldi for the huge difference they’re making to young people with cancer across the UK. Reaching the £4 million milestone only two years into the partnership is incredible, and a real testament to the hard work, passion and enthusiasm of Aldi’s team and customers.”

Since beginning the partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust, stores across the South West have raised more than £119,000.