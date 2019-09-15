This week’s dip into our picture archive takes us on a tour around the area taking in some fantastic scenery and some local landmarks.

Here's some of our favourites:

South Wales Argus:

(The picturesque small village of Wilcrick near Magor, taken in July 1991)

South Wales Argus:

(An aerial view of Usk from January 30, 1990)

South Wales Argus:

(Another picture from Usk, this time with Prioress Mill. May 1986)

South Wales Argus:

(Further up the valley we have Wattsville. Pictured here is Duffryn Terrace on April 7, 1983)

South Wales Argus:

(Caldicot's Wentwood Forest is pictured here in December 1976)

South Wales Argus:

(The Wye Valley in July 1993)

South Wales Argus:

(More from Usk, this time celebrating the magnificence of the town clock in 1981)

South Wales Argus:

(Another picture of Usk town centre. This time its from July 1993)