A PROTEST group marched through the centre of Abergavenny on Saturday in opposition to prime minister Boris Johnson’s handling of Brexit.

Waving home-made placards with messages like ‘defend our democracy’ and ‘clamping the commons is illegal’, protesters condemned Mr Johnson’s prorogation of parliament – a move they suggested was done solely to sidestep proper debate over leaving the European Union.

Marchers held placards voicing their opposition to the prorogation of parliament.

“I feel very strongly that our democracy is being destroyed by the current prime minister, and we have to oppose that,” Barbara Crow, who lives locally, said.

The marchers drew some hecklers, as well as messages of support, as they made their way through the town centre in what was a good-natured protest event.

And although the march was against the prorogation of parliament, many protesters effused about their wider opposition to Brexit, as well as the need for a second referendum – the so-called “people’s vote”.

“I voted to remain [in the EU] and I’d still like to remain, but I think we need some kind of sensible deal, keeping us in the single market,” Ms Crow said. “It’s important to heal the country.”

Marchers make their way along High Street, Abergavenny.

This message – of repairing a population still divided over the 2016 referendum – was shared by another marcher, Richard Burtt-Jones, who said: “I believe strongly in having a people’s vote. I believe it should provide the opportunity to vote for a credible leave option – approved by parliament and the EU – and a remain option.”

Mr Burtt-Jones, a former accountant, said he feared the “adverse impact” a no-deal Brexit would have on the UK’s economy.

“The best way of calming the country down would be to have a people’s vote,” he said. “The point about the 2016 [referendum] is nobody knew about the effects of Brexit at the time.”

The Argus contacted Mark Reckless, the Brexit Party’s AM for South Wales East, to hear his view on current opposition to a no-deal Brexit.

“Wales and the UK as a whole voted to ‘leave’ irrespective of any deal we might or might not later agree with the EU,” Mr Reckless said. “Increasingly, opposition to ‘no-deal’ seems to be used as code by people who want to block Brexit, stay in the EU, and deny democracy.”