EVERY railway station in Wales is due to benefit from a massive investment over the next 15 years.

Transport for Wales [TfW] has announced the details of a £194 million investment plan to improve all 247 railway stations across Wales.

The 'station improvement vision' will deliver free WiFi to most stations by 2020, new or refurbished shelters at all stations by 2022, better cycle storage and monitored CCTV at all stations by 2023, and improved passenger information. The plan will also improve accessibility of all stations by 2024, installing footbridges with lifts or ramps as part of eleven Access for All schemes.

TfW also hope to overhaul disused buildings along lines into community spaces, with new retail spaces for local businesses.

Other improvements include expanding the Secure Station Accreditation programme, a UK accreditation with the British Transport Police, making stations safer and more welcoming for customers.

TfW will also build at least 1500 extra car parking spaces across the network to reduce carbon emissions, by making it easier for people to leave their car at stations and use public transport.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said: “Transport for Wales is transforming transport throughout Wales and the launch of our station improvement vision indicates the start of a £194 million investment programme. This investment into all our 247 railway stations will improve the way they look, make them safer and provide more commercial and community opportunities.

“We want to improve the overall customer experience and also work collaboratively to develop partnerships with local businesses and communities.”

Ken Skates, Welsh Government Minister for economy and transport said: “I warmly welcome Transport for Wales’ station improvement vision, which will see a £194 million investment in railway stations the length and breadth of Wales and the Borders. Over the next 15 years this huge investment will vastly improve important gateways to our cities, towns and villages.

“There are ambitious plans to deliver an improved railway and public transport network across all of Wales and the investment announced today will be a significant step towards that.”