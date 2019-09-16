AN appeal has been put out by the RSPCA after a cat was thrown out of a moving car.

Shocking dashcam footage will be shown on Crimewatch Roadshow Live this morning, showing the moment a motorist saw a kitten abandoned in the middle of a busy road.

Tazeam Bashir was in Pontypool on June 30 this year when she saw another driver throw the cat from the window of a car – and stepped in to try and rescue it.

Photos show the kitten was abandoned on the roundabout between the A4043 and A472 at 4.23pm.

The kitten, thought to be just six weeks old at the time, was luckily not injured and taken to a nearby vet.

Tazeam Bashir will be live on the programme at 9.15am on BBC One, alongside the RSPCA inspector trying to find the person responsible.

RSPCA Cymru urges anyone with any information to contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. Calls to this number are treated in confidence.