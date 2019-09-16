THIS is the shocking moment a hedge in a front garden was engulfed in flames last night.
The incident happened just about 9.30pm on Heath Close, Lliswerry, Newport.
A Lliswerry resident, who did not wish to be named, said the area has been left "in total shock".
"I cannot believe at what has happened," he said.
"We are in total shock.
"This is not the first time that a hedge has been set on fire in Lliswerry.
"I hope people find out who did this."
Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.
