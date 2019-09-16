THIS is the shocking moment a hedge in a front garden was engulfed in flames last night.

The incident happened just about 9.30pm on Heath Close, Lliswerry, Newport.

A Lliswerry resident, who did not wish to be named, said the area has been left "in total shock".

South Wales Argus: Fire in LliswerryFire in Lliswerry

"I cannot believe at what has happened," he said.

"We are in total shock.

MORE NEWS:

"This is not the first time that a hedge has been set on fire in Lliswerry.

"I hope people find out who did this."

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.