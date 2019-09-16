WORK on a major gas pipe replacement programme in the Allt-yr-yn area of Newport has been delayed due to "difficult ground conditions".

The project, which involves the replacement of more than 3.5 kilometres of old metal pipes with plastic ones, began late last month on a stretch of the B4591 near the Risca Road roundabout.

It was due to take six months and also involve junction closures on Redbrook Road, Nant Coch Drive, Ridgeway, Melbourne Way and Western Avenue.

Drivers have been warned to expect long delays on roads in the area, but Wales and West Utilities have now announced that the programme is on hold for now.

“We started work in August to upgrade over 3.5km of old metal gas pipes in the Ridgeway area of Newport," said Adam Smith, Wales and West Utilities programme controller for East Wales.

“Due to difficult ground conditions in the area, we are delaying our work.

"We are working closely with Newport City Council to reschedule our work to a date that keeps disruption to local communities to a minimum. We will be writing to local residents to keep them updated on our plans.

“Our traffic management will be removed and the road fully reopened by the end of the week.”