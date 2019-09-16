PEOPLE who have unwanted knives are being urged by Gwent Police to hand them in at one of five stations in the area as part of the force's 'knife surrender'.

The call has gone out as part of the national week of action to tackle knife crime, known as Operation Sceptre (#opsceptre).

Unwanted knives can be handed in at Newport Central, Monmouth, Blackwood, Ebbw Vale and Cwmbran police stations, and people are being asked to make sure the blade is wrapped before handing in, with cardboard, bubble wrap or something similar.

People are also being asked to contact the force if they have information about anyone carrying or using knives, by telephoning 101, or by direct messaging Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, people may call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. in an emergency, always call 999.