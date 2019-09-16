LOUISE Redknapp has announced her first new music in 16 years with her album ‘Heavy Love’ released via ADA/Warners on Saturday, January 18, 2020 and will headline Tramshed, Cardiff on March 14.

Recorded in Sweden, London and LA, ‘Heavy Love’ is Louise’s first album in 18 years. She has worked on the album with a sensational collection of music luminaries including Clean Bandit, Jojo, RAYE, Eg White, Sinead Harnett and Karen Poole.

Earlier this year a song from the album was released, ‘Stretch’, a mid-paced electric funk pop featuring her unmistakable sweet vocals that make the song instantly ‘Louise’.

Louise said: “Making this album has been a real emotional and honest process for me. It’s been 18 years since I went into a recording studio, and with no expectations I’ve come out with a body of work which I am so proud of. I can’t wait for you all to hear it!”

Louise rose to fame as one quarter of pop supergroup Eternal, the first girl band ever to sell over one million copies of an album with their 1993 debut ‘Always & Forever’.

As a solo artist Louise has had 18 consecutive top solo 20 singles, six with Eternal and 12 solo. Her debut solo album ‘Naked’ sold over 1 million copies and overall, she has sold over 15 million records worldwide and five million records in the UK.

Her last single ‘Pandora’s Kiss’ was a Top 5 hit in 2008. Louise has released three studio albums to date, including the Platinum selling ‘Naked’ (1996), ‘Woman In Me’ (1997) and ‘Elbow Beach’ (2000). In 2001 she released a greatest hits collection ‘Changing Faces – The Best Of Louise’.

In 2018 she returned to music with her ‘Intimate and Live’ comeback tour with the entire run of dates selling out in 3 minutes. In summer 2018 Louise Played some of the biggest summer shows in the UK, including the legendary Isle of Wight Festival, The Mighty Hoopla, as well as supporting Britney Spears at the iconic Brighton Pride.

Tickets are on sale now.