A MAN was warned he could be facing a prison sentence after he admitted several sex offences against children.

Daniel Rogers, of Medlock Crescent, Bettws, Newport, pleaded guilty to five charges at the city’s crown court on the day his trial was due to start.

The 31-year-old admitted two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, two counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

The offences were committed between March and April.

Rogers’ barrister Stephen Thomas asked for sentence to be postponed so that a report into his client could be prepared by the Probation Service.

He told the court that the defendant had a “long psychiatric history” and was “very socially isolated at the time of the offences”.

Judge Daniel Williams granted the application and adjourned sentence to October 7.

The prosecution was represented by Clare Wilks.

The judge told Rogers: “All sentencing options are open, including custody.”

The defendant was remanded in custody until next month.