Dollfest 6, organised by the Rock and Roll Circus Events team, will take place at the Dolls House, Abertillery on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28.

This year the event will be raising funds for Mikey Lawless, bass player in the UK rock band Fallen Red. He recently was diagnosed with incurable brain cancer and is currently undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy which gives him a 25% chance of living for the next two years.

Ceri Davies, who is helping to organise the event, said: “Mikey is a good friend of the Rock and Roll Circus and the Dolls House has played at our charity events in the past with Fallen Red. After hearing the sad news, we wanted to do something to show our support in a practical way.

“Therefore, all the money from Dollfest 6 will be donated to the fundraiser which has been established for Mikey. This gives us and our local music community the opportunity to try and help in some small way.

READ MORE:

“This is the sixth year that we have organised Dollfest. We’re pleased to attract a wide audience and are always amazed by the number of bands that we want to take part. It will be two great days of music and all for a great cause.

“We have twelve bands performing over the two days which include Midnight Dogs, The Bitten, Terminal Rage as well as local favourites Red Light Syndrome and System Reset.

“This is going to be a great weekend. People can enjoy a range of cracking bands over two days, great music, great atmosphere and all in the knowledge that it will contribute towards an important cause.

“We’ll be back on Saturday, December 14 with our Christmas Bash which will have the Velindre Cancer Centre steppingstones appeal as the charitable cause.”

Friday commences at 7pm and Saturday at 4pm with entrance charges £3 on Friday and £5 on Saturday.