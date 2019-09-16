A HEROIN addict who escaped an immediate prison term for burglary is now behind bars after “consistently” breaching the terms of her suspended jail sentence.

Lenka Tancosova, aged 30, of Raglan Court, Newport, was sent into custody for six months by Judge Daniel Williams.

The city’s crown court heard how she was jailed earlier this year for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months, for committing a burglary in Duckpool Road, Newport.

Prosecutor Andrew Twomlow said the defendant stole cash in the raid and “spent the money on drugs”.

She had also been made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement.

The court heard how Tancosova “consistently failed to attend appointments” and did not turn up for court, and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

Paul Hewitt, mitigating, said his client had recently given birth to a child who was born 16 weeks prematurely.

Her lawyer said the baby was currently being treated at an intensive care unit in Bristol for “heart and kidney problems”.

Judge Williams said he had no option but to activate her suspended jail sentence.