THE Tiger store in Cwmbran - due to close this month - will now remain open until New Year's Eve.

Also known as Flying Tiger Copenhagen the store's fun shopping and award-winning Danish designs will remain available throughout the busy Christmas period.

READ MORE:

“We are delighted that we will be able to keep our doors open through to the end of the year at Gwent Square for the remaining months of 2019," said Darryl Thompson-Nash, regional manager for Flying Tiger Copenhagen.

“We hope both loyal and new Cwmbran customers will take the opportunity to visit the store and enjoy Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s unique experience.”

After closure, the nearest Flying Tiger Copenhagen store will be Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Newport.