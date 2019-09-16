THE community in Chepstow joined together last week for an afternoon of music and singing in aid of a local charity for people with learning disabilities.

Chepstow and District Mencap will soon move into its new, bespoke headquarters in the town’s Old Board School building, and to welcome the charity to its new neighbourhood – as well as raise some money for the charity’s projects – Chepstow residents Dr Glyn Jones and Jan Howells-Jones organised this community event, held at The Three Tuns pub, in Bridge Street.

“We wanted to welcome Chepstow Mencap to our street, and lots of people turned up to support this community event,” Dr Jones said. “There was a superb atmosphere.”

Held in the pub’s beer garden, in the shadow of Chepstow Castle, the afternoon’s main event was a singing performance by baritone Michael Lowe, who was named the Welsh Young Musical Theatre Singer of the Year in 2016.

“Michael is a great local man and a great supporter of Chepstow Mencap,” Dr Jones said.

The Chepstow charity is one of more than 100 affiliated with the national Mencap organisation, but it receives no funding from the larger charity.

Instead the charity relies on donations and fundraising events – it’s current ‘20/20’ fundraising project is aimed partly at completing the new headquarters at the Old Board School by early next year.

The recent community event raised more than £1,700 for this cause.

Attending the event was Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay, who said: “The Old Board School building which the charity has acquired will make a fitting new home for the charity and also provide a fantastic community hub for the town.

“Well done to all the staff and attendees who made Sunday’s event such a success, raising a staggering £1,700. I’m sure the charity will go from strength to strength in your new home.”